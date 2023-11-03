2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final week of the regular season for high school football teams and some teams are still fighting for playoff positioning.
Thursday:
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL
|Zachary vs. Catholic B.R.
|28-35 OT
|Parkview Baptist vs. U-High
|21-55
|Madison Prep vs. Collegiate B.R.
|54-0
|Kentwood vs. Central Private
|42-12
|Thrive Academy vs. Westminster Christian - Lafayette
|28-25
|St. Helena vs. Pope John Paul II
|34-53
|Jewel Sumner vs. Amite
|14-6
Friday:
|MATCH-UP
|FINAL
|Dutchtown vs. East Ascension
|Central B.R. vs. Liberty Magnet
|St. Amant vs. Live Oak
|Denham Springs vs. Walker
|Slaughter C.C. vs. Southern Lab
|Episcopal vs. Baker
|Broadmoor vs. McKinley
|Northeast vs. East Feliciana
|Plaquemine vs. West Feliciana
|Dunham vs. Capitol
|Brusly vs. Istrouma
|Scotlandville vs. Woodlawn
|Belaire vs. Tara
|Mentorship Academy vs. Port Allen
|Jeanerette vs. St. John
|White Castle vs. East Iberville
|Springfield vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
|Bogalusa vs. Albany
|E.D. White vs. St. James
|St. Charles Catholic vs. Newman
|Donaldsonville vs. Erath
|Livonia vs. Beaux Bridge
|Lutcher vs. Ellender
|Glen Oaks at Menard
|Catholic Pointe Coupee vs. Westminster - Opelousas
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.