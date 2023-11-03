Facebook
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 10

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final week of the regular season for high school football teams and some teams are still fighting for playoff positioning.

Thursday:

MATCH-UPFINAL
Zachary vs. Catholic B.R.28-35 OT
Parkview Baptist vs. U-High21-55
Madison Prep vs. Collegiate B.R.54-0
Kentwood vs. Central Private42-12
Thrive Academy vs. Westminster Christian - Lafayette28-25
St. Helena vs. Pope John Paul II34-53
Jewel Sumner vs. Amite14-6

Friday:

MATCH-UPFINAL
Dutchtown vs. East Ascension
Central B.R. vs. Liberty Magnet
St. Amant vs. Live Oak
Denham Springs vs. Walker
Slaughter C.C. vs. Southern Lab
Episcopal vs. Baker
Broadmoor vs. McKinley
Northeast vs. East Feliciana
Plaquemine vs. West Feliciana
Dunham vs. Capitol
Brusly vs. Istrouma
Scotlandville vs. Woodlawn
Belaire vs. Tara
Mentorship Academy vs. Port Allen
Jeanerette vs. St. John
White Castle vs. East Iberville
Springfield vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Bogalusa vs. Albany
E.D. White vs. St. James
St. Charles Catholic vs. Newman
Donaldsonville vs. Erath
Livonia vs. Beaux Bridge
Lutcher vs. Ellender
Glen Oaks at Menard
Catholic Pointe Coupee vs. Westminster - Opelousas

