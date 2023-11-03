2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final week of the regular season for high school football teams and some teams are still fighting for playoff positioning.

Thursday :

MATCH-UP FINAL Zachary vs. Catholic B.R. 28-35 OT Parkview Baptist vs. U-High 21-55 Madison Prep vs. Collegiate B.R. 54-0 Kentwood vs. Central Private 42-12 Thrive Academy vs. Westminster Christian - Lafayette 28-25 St. Helena vs. Pope John Paul II 34-53 Jewel Sumner vs. Amite 14-6

Friday :

MATCH-UP FINAL Dutchtown vs. East Ascension Central B.R. vs. Liberty Magnet St. Amant vs. Live Oak Denham Springs vs. Walker Slaughter C.C. vs. Southern Lab Episcopal vs. Baker Broadmoor vs. McKinley Northeast vs. East Feliciana Plaquemine vs. West Feliciana Dunham vs. Capitol Brusly vs. Istrouma Scotlandville vs. Woodlawn Belaire vs. Tara Mentorship Academy vs. Port Allen Jeanerette vs. St. John White Castle vs. East Iberville Springfield vs. St. Thomas Aquinas Bogalusa vs. Albany E.D. White vs. St. James St. Charles Catholic vs. Newman Donaldsonville vs. Erath Livonia vs. Beaux Bridge Lutcher vs. Ellender Glen Oaks at Menard Catholic Pointe Coupee vs. Westminster - Opelousas

