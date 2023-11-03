Shooting at apartments on Greenwell Springs Road leaves 1 in critical condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Greenwell Springs Road early Friday, Nov. 3.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a crime scene at Mallard Crossing Apartments near N. Sherwood Forest Drive around 2:45 a.m.

Caution tape and what appeared to be bullet casings could be seen on the ground.

A police presence was reported at Mallard Crossing Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road early Friday, Nov. 3. (WAFB)

Details are limited at this time.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

