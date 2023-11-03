Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shooting at apartments on Greenwell Springs Road leaves 1 in critical condition

A police presence was reported at Mallard Crossing Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road early...
A police presence was reported at Mallard Crossing Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road early Friday, Nov. 3.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Greenwell Springs Road early Friday, Nov. 3.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a crime scene at Mallard Crossing Apartments near N. Sherwood Forest Drive around 2:45 a.m.

Caution tape and what appeared to be bullet casings could be seen on the ground.

A police presence was reported at Mallard Crossing Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road early...
A police presence was reported at Mallard Crossing Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road early Friday, Nov. 3.(WAFB)

WAFB Morning Reporter Cali Hubbard is live at the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury unanimously convicted a Baton Rouge area physician of tax evasion committed over...
Baton Rouge doctor accused of owing $1.6 million in taxes convicted of tax evasion
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a fire at the old Glen Oaks Middle School...
Firefighters battle blaze at old Glen Oaks Middle School building
Jolisa Perkins
Missing woman last seen on Halloween, police say
Sea surface temperature anomalies as of November 2, 2023. Warmer-than-normal waters in the...
Could El Niño finally end our drought this winter?
Zachary shooting on Westfield Ave.
1 injured in shooting in Zachary, officials say

Latest News

Top 5 candidates for BRPD Police Chief announced.
Top 5 candidates for BRPD Police Chief announced
Jolisa Perkins
Missing woman last seen on Halloween, police say
The workshops will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7...
BREC is asking the community to give input on updates to its park system; here’s how
CONSUMER REPORTS: Medical credit cards