Saints look to build on offensive momentum Sunday against Bears

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will look to keep the offensive momentum going this week as they face the Chicago bears on Sunday.

The Saints put up their best offensive performance of the season last week, scoring 38 points and racking up 511 yards of offense, both season highs.

The success of last week started up front, allowing only one sack, and rushing for over 161 yards.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr says this is the key for the black and gold moving forward.

