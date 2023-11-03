Police union member claims they’re not being asked to help with reviewing police chief candidates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The long list of candidates to be the next Baton Rouge Chief of Police has been narrowed down to five. The special review committee the mayor appointed announced its picks Thursday night.

David Wallace: BRPD Captain

Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director

Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief

Thomas Glover: Former Lafayette Police Chief

Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services

RELATED: Top 5 candidates for BRPD Police Chief announced

Bill Profita with the Baton Rouge Union of Police wants to know why the union is not being given a chance to consult with the mayor as she hires the new chief. He says the union even sent a letter to the mayor’s office re-emphasizing their commitment to help but received no reply.

“After that there was no communication. And the mayor, and again people need to know it’s completely her decision, has decided to go without input from the police union up to this point so it is what it is,” said Profita.

Ultimately, the mayor can hire whomever she wants and did not have to use a review committee as part of the process. Profita claims only one person on that committee has any law enforcement experience and there should have been more on the committee with that type of background.

“The police union has a perspective from the street that is valuable and could provide input in terms of what the street officers see as valuable in a police chief,” Profita explained.

A spokesperson with the mayor’s office said in response, “The union is connected to the Municipal Civil Service Board, which per state law controls the process of hiring the next chief right up until they turn it over to the mayor, which was done about a month ago. This includes approving the candidates who wish to take the chief exam and approving the results of the chiefs exam”.

“It’s just not correct. To say that the union is connected to the board, the union has a seat on that board, it can be of a union member and sometimes it is but it can also not be a union member, but that’s it,” Profita said in reply.

The mayor is expected to make her final decision in the coming weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.