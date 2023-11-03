Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police union member claims they’re not being asked to help with reviewing police chief candidates

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The long list of candidates to be the next Baton Rouge Chief of Police has been narrowed down to five. The special review committee the mayor appointed announced its picks Thursday night.

  • David Wallace: BRPD Captain
  • Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director
  • Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief
  • Thomas Glover: Former Lafayette Police Chief
  • Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services

RELATED: Top 5 candidates for BRPD Police Chief announced

Bill Profita with the Baton Rouge Union of Police wants to know why the union is not being given a chance to consult with the mayor as she hires the new chief. He says the union even sent a letter to the mayor’s office re-emphasizing their commitment to help but received no reply.

“After that there was no communication. And the mayor, and again people need to know it’s completely her decision, has decided to go without input from the police union up to this point so it is what it is,” said Profita.

Ultimately, the mayor can hire whomever she wants and did not have to use a review committee as part of the process. Profita claims only one person on that committee has any law enforcement experience and there should have been more on the committee with that type of background.

“The police union has a perspective from the street that is valuable and could provide input in terms of what the street officers see as valuable in a police chief,” Profita explained.

A spokesperson with the mayor’s office said in response, “The union is connected to the Municipal Civil Service Board, which per state law controls the process of hiring the next chief right up until they turn it over to the mayor, which was done about a month ago. This includes approving the candidates who wish to take the chief exam and approving the results of the chiefs exam”.

“It’s just not correct. To say that the union is connected to the board, the union has a seat on that board, it can be of a union member and sometimes it is but it can also not be a union member, but that’s it,” Profita said in reply.

The mayor is expected to make her final decision in the coming weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EBRSO responds to multi-vehicle crash on Joor Rd.
Person killed, another injured in major morning crash, officials say
A police presence was reported at Mallard Crossing Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road early...
Suspected car burglar dies after being shot at apartment complex
A federal jury unanimously convicted a Baton Rouge area physician of tax evasion committed over...
Baton Rouge doctor accused of owing $1.6 million in taxes convicted of tax evasion
Jolisa Perkins
Missing woman last seen on Halloween found safe
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a fire at the old Glen Oaks Middle School...
Firefighters battle blaze at old Glen Oaks Middle School building

Latest News

EBRSO responds to multi-vehicle crash on Joor Rd.
Person killed, another injured in major morning crash, officials say
Baton Rouge businesses prepare for the Tigers taking on the Tide
Baton Rouge businesses prepare for the Tigers taking on the Tide
Woodlawn High
Woodlawn administrator placed on leave after leaked video shows him slamming student
LSP is investigating the death of a man who reportedly tried to hide drugs in his mouth during...
Police: Man attempted to conceal drugs in mouth during traffic stop, died in custody