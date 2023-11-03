Police: Man attempted to conceal drugs in mouth during traffic stop, died in custody

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating the death of a man who had been taken into custody after a traffic stop in Houma.

According to LSP, a Houma Police Officer pulled over a vehicle for an “equipment violation” on Nov. 3, just before 5 a.m., near the intersection of Hwy. 3040 and Grinage Street.

During the stop, LSP says the driver reportedly resisted the officer and attempted to run away. The HPD officer deployed a Taser to subdue the driver and took the man into custody.

After the man was placed into the back of an HPD patrol unit, LSP says officers noticed him trying to conceal multiple bags of suspected narcotics in his mouth.

The man was removed from the patrol unit but soon became unresponsive, LSP says.

HPD officers reportedly began life-saving measures while waiting for paramedics.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

