Person killed, another injured in major morning crash, officials say

A deadly crash temporarily shut down part of Joor Road on Friday morning, Nov. 3.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A deadly crash temporarily shut down part of Joor Road for several hours on Friday morning, Nov. 3.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another person died, according to officials.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said Joor Road between Highway 64 and McCullough Road was closed after a major crash happened on the road around 8 a.m.

Police announced the road re-opened just before 1:30 p.m.

The coroner’s office was contacted.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

