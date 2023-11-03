Person killed, another injured in major morning crash, officials say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A deadly crash temporarily shut down part of Joor Road for several hours on Friday morning, Nov. 3.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another person died, according to officials.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said Joor Road between Highway 64 and McCullough Road was closed after a major crash happened on the road around 8 a.m.

Police announced the road re-opened just before 1:30 p.m.

The coroner’s office was contacted.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.