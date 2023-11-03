Facebook
Person killed, another injured in early morning crash, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to a deadly crash on Friday morning, Nov. 3.
Emergency officials are responding to a deadly crash on Friday morning, Nov. 3.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a deadly crash on Friday morning, Nov. 3.

The crash happened on Joor Road near Highway 64.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another person has died.

The coroner’s office has been contacted.

There is still an active scene. Drivers should avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

