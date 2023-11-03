Facebook
Missing woman last seen on Halloween found safe

According to police, Jolisa Perkins, 30, was last seen on Tuesday, October 31.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police says a woman who was reported missing on Halloween has been sound safe.

According to police, Jolisa Perkins, 30, was last seen on Tuesday, October 31. She is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing around 170 pounds.

Police say the car that Perkins was driving was found on Spillman Road, near Hwy 61 in West Feliciana Parish.

She may have been headed toward the Woodville, Mississippi area, according to police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393 or Detective Anderson at 225-433-4433.

