BREC is asking the community to give input on updates to its park system; here’s how

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is hosting two community workshops to gain input from residents in East Baton Rouge Parish on the future of the park system.

The workshops will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The locations are listed below:

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Greenwood Community Park Waterfront Building

13350 Hwy. 19, Baton Rouge, La., 70714

Wednesday, Nov. 8 BREC Administrative Building - Milton J. Womack Park

6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. 70806

The workshops will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. (BREC)

Both sessions are open house format, so you can stop by anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Each session will include similar information. Residents can attend whichever session is most convenient for them.

BREC will be asking participants to share and provide feedback on emerging priority needs for BREC’s parks, greenways, programs, and facilities. The public will be able to provide their comments and ideas at several workshop stations. These stations will give participants an opportunity to learn about the park system, understand emerging needs, parish trends, and provide their comments and suggestions.

Click here for more information.

A representative from BREC will join Matt Williams and Liz Koh during 9News This Morning for a live interview.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.