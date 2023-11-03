BREC is asking the community to give input on updates to its park system; here’s how
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is hosting two community workshops to gain input from residents in East Baton Rouge Parish on the future of the park system.
The workshops will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The locations are listed below:
- Tuesday, Nov. 7: Greenwood Community Park Waterfront Building
13350 Hwy. 19, Baton Rouge, La., 70714
- Wednesday, Nov. 8 BREC Administrative Building - Milton J. Womack Park
6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. 70806
Both sessions are open house format, so you can stop by anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Each session will include similar information. Residents can attend whichever session is most convenient for them.
BREC will be asking participants to share and provide feedback on emerging priority needs for BREC’s parks, greenways, programs, and facilities. The public will be able to provide their comments and ideas at several workshop stations. These stations will give participants an opportunity to learn about the park system, understand emerging needs, parish trends, and provide their comments and suggestions.
