Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BREC is asking the community to give input on updates to its park system; here’s how

The workshops will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7...
The workshops will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.(BREC)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is hosting two community workshops to gain input from residents in East Baton Rouge Parish on the future of the park system.

The workshops will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Click here to RSVP.

The locations are listed below:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 7: Greenwood Community Park Waterfront Building

13350 Hwy. 19, Baton Rouge, La., 70714

  • Wednesday, Nov. 8 BREC Administrative Building - Milton J. Womack Park

6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. 70806

The workshops will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7...
The workshops will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.(BREC)

Both sessions are open house format, so you can stop by anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Each session will include similar information. Residents can attend whichever session is most convenient for them.

BREC will be asking participants to share and provide feedback on emerging priority needs for BREC’s parks, greenways, programs, and facilities. The public will be able to provide their comments and ideas at several workshop stations. These stations will give participants an opportunity to learn about the park system, understand emerging needs, parish trends, and provide their comments and suggestions.

Click here for more information.

A representative from BREC will join Matt Williams and Liz Koh during 9News This Morning for a live interview.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury unanimously convicted a Baton Rouge area physician of tax evasion committed over...
Baton Rouge doctor accused of owing $1.6 million in taxes convicted of tax evasion
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a fire at the old Glen Oaks Middle School...
Firefighters battle blaze at old Glen Oaks Middle School building
Jolisa Perkins
Missing woman last seen on Halloween, police say
Sea surface temperature anomalies as of November 2, 2023. Warmer-than-normal waters in the...
Could El Niño finally end our drought this winter?
Zachary shooting on Westfield Ave.
1 injured in shooting in Zachary, officials say

Latest News

CONSUMER REPORTS: Medical credit cards
A police presence was reported at Mallard Crossing Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road early...
Shooting at apartments on Greenwell Springs Road leaves 1 in critical condition
BR doctors reporting RSV spike, hospitalizations; how they’re navigating nationwide shortage
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old found with weapon at middle school, officials say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 3
Spring-like weather returns for the weekend