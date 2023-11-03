Baton Rouge businesses prepare for the Tigers taking on the Tide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is not just the LSU Tigers preparing for a big matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, the name of the game for businesses here in the Capital City is preparation.

“We want to try and have the same preparation. We are excited but when it is teams like Alabama, we go a little bit harder,” explained Victoria Drago with TJ Ribs.

“We would call this the biggest game of the season. For us, we are excited. It is going to be a busy day,” said Michael Bender with L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge.

And the folks at L’Auberge will be ready.

No matter the place you choose to watch the game on WAFB, there isn’t a bad seat in the house.

“We have spots all over with great viewing angles, with a 22-foot viewing wall,” added Bender.

Big matchups mean extra staffing and TJ Ribs has its own gameplan.

“We break them into teams. One crew covers the morning, the other the afternoon,” continued Drago.

“On high volume days, it will be busy. We will have bodies here for the guest,” Bender explained.

With an increase in guests making their way indoors to watch the Tigers vs the Tide, businesses are making sure they don’t leave with an empty stomach.

“We up the order for food and alcohol. We are in the South. Let’s be real, we love our food and drinks,” said Drago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.