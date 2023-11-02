Trending warmer, staying dry into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the coldest morning thus far of the fall for most, a warming trend will begin this afternoon that will continue in the days ahead. For today, expect sunshine from start to finish, with highs topping out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds should also be lighter today than what we’ve seen the last couple of days.

Weekend Outlook

A quiet pattern remains in place into the weekend as our warming trend continues. Morning lows will climb from the low 40s on Friday to the low 50s on Sunday. And afternoon highs will climb to near or a little above 80 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. No rainfall is expected.

Extended Outlook

The extended forecast points toward a mild and mainly dry pattern continuing for most of next week. Highs could reach the mid 80s by the mid part of next week, with perhaps a slight cool down late in the week and into the following weekend. As it stands right now, our 10-day forecast doesn’t offer much hope for any significant rainfall.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a trough of low pressure moving the Caribbean this morning. Development odds have trended considerably lower over the last day or so, with NHC now placing those odds at 30%. It should continue generally westward toward Central America.

