Top 5 candidates for BRPD Police Chief announced
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special review committee leading the search for Baton Rouge’s next chief of police has announced its top five candidates.
The committee announced the top five candidates are:
- David Wallace: BRPD Captain
- Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director
- Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief
- Thomas Glover
- Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services
The list now goes to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome who will make the final decision.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.