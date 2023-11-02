Top 5 candidates for BRPD Police Chief announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special review committee leading the search for Baton Rouge’s next chief of police has announced its top five candidates.

The committee announced the top five candidates are:

David Wallace: BRPD Captain

Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director

Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief

Thomas Glover

Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services

The list now goes to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome who will make the final decision.

