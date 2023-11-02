Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Top 5 candidates for BRPD Police Chief announced

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special review committee leading the search for Baton Rouge’s next chief of police has announced its top five candidates.

The committee announced the top five candidates are:

  • David Wallace: BRPD Captain
  • Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director
  • Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief
  • Thomas Glover
  • Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services

The list now goes to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome who will make the final decision.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
Daniel White
Suspect wanted for murder of 39-year-old woman arrested, police say
BRFD firefighters tackling two houses on fire in downtown Baton Rouge.
Two houses destroyed in afternoon fire due to space heater
Zachary shooting on Westfield Ave.
1 injured in shooting in Zachary, officials say
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says

Latest News

19th Judicial District Courthouse (Source: WAFB)
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to hold warrant resolution clinic this upcoming weekend
LSP unit
LSP breaks ground on their new crime lab
Numbers from the City-Parish show 506 properties were taken to court for blight-related...
Contact 9: Woman dealing with illegal dumping dilemma
The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council joins forces with the different courts to hold a...
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to hold warrant resolution clinic this upcoming weekend