Suspect wanted for murder of 39-year-old woman arrested, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for murder.

BRPD arrested Daniel White, 37, on Wednesday, Nov. 1. White was wanted for the alleged murder of Leticia Elliot, 39.

White has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.

Officials state that White shot and killed Elliot during a domestic incident on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the 3100 block of Jackson Ave. Elliot died from her injuries on Monday, Oct. 30.

