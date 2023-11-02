Steady warming trend continues into next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Portions of the local area experienced their first freeze this morning. The freezing temperatures are no longer as a warming trend takes control. Zonal flow in the mid and upper levels will limit any additional dips in the jet stream keeping the cold Canadian air well to our north in the coming days. Daytime highs will climb into upper 60°s today, mid 70°s tomorrow, and the 80°s by the weekend.

Don’t forget we end daylight saving time over the weekend. That means Saturday night we turn clocks back one hour. We gain an hour of sleep. Sunrise and sunset will now happen one hour earlier. It is also a good time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and change batteries if needed.

Throughout the warming trend, there will be no trigger for rain. The forecast will stay dry until our next cold front moves into the area.

That won’t take place until the end of next week according to long-range weather models. Those same models suggest limited rain coverage and amounts with that next front next Thursday/Friday.

