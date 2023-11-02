Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Steady warming trend continues into next week

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Thursday, Nov. 2.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Portions of the local area experienced their first freeze this morning. The freezing temperatures are no longer as a warming trend takes control. Zonal flow in the mid and upper levels will limit any additional dips in the jet stream keeping the cold Canadian air well to our north in the coming days. Daytime highs will climb into upper 60°s today, mid 70°s tomorrow, and the 80°s by the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 2(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 2(WAFB)

Don’t forget we end daylight saving time over the weekend. That means Saturday night we turn clocks back one hour. We gain an hour of sleep. Sunrise and sunset will now happen one hour earlier. It is also a good time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and change batteries if needed.

Throughout the warming trend, there will be no trigger for rain. The forecast will stay dry until our next cold front moves into the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 2(WAFB)

That won’t take place until the end of next week according to long-range weather models. Those same models suggest limited rain coverage and amounts with that next front next Thursday/Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 2(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
BRFD firefighters tackling two houses on fire in downtown Baton Rouge.
Two houses destroyed in afternoon fire due to space heater
Daniel White
Suspect wanted for murder of 39-year-old woman arrested, police say
Zachary shooting on Westfield Ave.
1 injured in shooting in Zachary, officials say
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says

Latest News

Sea surface temperature anomalies as of November 2, 2023. Warmer-than-normal waters in the...
Could El Niño finally end our drought this winter?
El Niño is an oceanic phenomenon characterized by warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures...
Could El Niño finally end our drought this winter?
Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Thursday, Nov. 2.
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, November 2
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Wednesday, Nov. 1.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Nov. 1