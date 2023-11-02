Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sportsline Player of the Week: Southern Lab QB Marlon Brown

Southern Lab Kittens
Southern Lab Kittens(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This week’s Sportsline Player of the Week hails from Southern Lab quarterback Marlon Brown.

He’s a young man who led his team to a huge victory on the road and came through in clutch time.

Brown used his athleticism and being a dual threat to help lead the Kittens in a thrilling win over Kentwood.

The senior tallied four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing including the game tying score in the final moments of the contest.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
There is also a heavy police presence on Government Street near the Raising Cane’s where there...
BRPD officer arrested following deadly crash on Government Street
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody
Daniel White
BRPD searching for suspect wanted for murder, considered armed & dangerous

Latest News

High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9
High school football teams are starting to fight for playoff positioning as they enter Week 9...
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9 - Part III
High school football teams are starting to fight for playoff positioning as they enter Week 9...
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9 - Part VII
High school football teams are starting to fight for playoff positioning as they enter Week 9...
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9 - Part II