Sportsline Player of the Week: Southern Lab QB Marlon Brown
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This week’s Sportsline Player of the Week hails from Southern Lab quarterback Marlon Brown.
He’s a young man who led his team to a huge victory on the road and came through in clutch time.
Brown used his athleticism and being a dual threat to help lead the Kittens in a thrilling win over Kentwood.
The senior tallied four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing including the game tying score in the final moments of the contest.
