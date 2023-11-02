Special committee holds third round of interviews for BRPD chief candidates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special review committee leading the search for Baton Rouge’s next chief of police held a third round of interviews for potential candidates.

BRPD Sergent Darren Ahmed, BRPD Captain William Clarida, Alvin Davis, Varden Guillory, and Retired BRPD Lieutenant Tim Henderson had their interviews on Wednesday, Nov. 1. This is the third such meeting as the committee works toward interviewing all 20 candidates.

Committee Chairman Lamont Cole explained what they are looking for from each candidate.

“I think the big issue is how they plan to handle violent crime. We’re looking to choose a leader with law enforcement experience in terms of the diversity of law enforcement areas, as well as one who will be fair and can engage with the community,” said Cole.

A big question was how each candidate would handle the Brave Cave controversy, and alleged acts of misconduct from within the department.

“I think we need to look at some of the policies and procedures. We also need to seek out legal advice as well which is very important to make sure we’re not violating anyone’s civil rights,” said Ahmed.

“You have to have the right people in place to make sure they have their eyes open. You have to have the people that are overseeing people that are doing that job that can make sure that they are looking at what’s going on and that they are following and those processes that protect the department, the citizens, and the officers themselves are being followed,” said Clarida.

The committee also asked questions about how the candidates first 100 days would look like if they were to become the next chief of police.

“Develop a strategy that will get us through October, November, December, well we’re in November now, December, January, which are typically some of the most violent times as far as homicides, domestic abuse, and armed robbery type stuff, so we need to devise a plan immediately to make sure we are addressing those situations,” said Henderson.

“Trust. That’s number one. Trust, working on crimes, working with relationships with other departments, and city officials,” said Guillory.

“Work with everyone, get everyone to buy in with you, assist you, then you tell them what your goals are, what your rules and regulations or policies that you think you can implement and get some feedback to see how you can get the city on its way to become a better city,” said Davis.

The committee is also working under a different timeline to narrow down the list of potential candidates.

Outgoing BRPD Chief Murphy Paul was supposed to have his last day with the department on Friday, Nov. 3. However, the chief decided to delay his departure until the committee selects a new chief.

“It creates an opportunity for the mayor to take her time and get this one right. I think it’s important that we select an individual we can trust and get behind and support to move our city forward,” said Cole.

The committee will hold the final round of interviews for the remaining five candidates on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Cole said the committee plans to narrow down the list of candidates and present their top five to the mayor before the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 3.

