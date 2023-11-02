Safety tips during cold weather snap; how a BR homeless shelter is gearing up for winter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cold days are back, and officials said it’s a great time to re-visit winter safety tips. A spokesperson with the St. George Fire Department said the most important thing to have is a working smoke detector.

You can get them at almost any drugstore or other major stores like Sam’s Club, Costco, and Walmart.

You can also get them for free and have fire department officials come and install them through the state fire marshal’s office.

For instance, if you message the St. George Fire Department on Facebook, their team will come out to your home for an installation.

If you have any kind of fireplace, wood-burning stove, or any kind of gas source in your home, officials want you to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector.

“These are both two things that you should do year-round, but because we’re going into these months where we do see a slight increase in fires these two things are things that we can do literally to save lives,” said Meg Kling with the St. George Fire Department.

A spokesperson with the St. George Fire Department said the most important thing to have is a working smoke detector.

If you are using any kind of stationary heating device in your home: make sure you keep it at least three feet away from anything flammable like curtains or couches.

Make sure you’re keeping your fireplace maintained and inspected yearly, she said, even if you don’t use it much.

There’s a lot of stuff that can build up in there over time that is flammable and Kling said they respond to a lot of fires sparked from fireplaces in December, January, and February.

Michael Acaldo with St. Vincent de Paul said they have seen an increase in requests for homelessness.

Michael Acaldo with St. Vincent de Paul said they have seen an increase in requests for homelessness.

Last year they provided more than 26,000 guest nights to men, women and children experiencing homelessness.

This year they’re projecting well over 30,000 guest nights during the season and they said it’s due to the need in the community.

Alcaldo said this has to do with the higher cost you’re seeing at the grocery store, your utility bill, or rent.

The organization said they served over 255,000 meals last year, but just like they’ve seen increases at the shelter, they’ve seen increases at their food line.

They could hit more than 270,000 meals before the end of the year at the dining room.

Acaldo said supplies are low and explained how you can help this season.

“Blankets we really need more blankets. That helps us to provide to those who are experiencing homelessness, and those who may just leave in the middle of the night, even though they may come into the shelter, they may leave and we’re able, then to provide them additional warmth during the night.”

They’re also in need of raincoats and ponchos. You can drop them off at 1623 Convention St which is the main shelter. You can also drop them off at the St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.