Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle

(WCJB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital early Thursday, Nov. 2 after being hit by a vehicle.

Emergency responders confirmed it happened in the Scotlandville neighborhood on Avenue I near Blount Road just after 5 a.m.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown but officials said they appear to be in “stable condition.”

There is no word on what led up to the accident.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

