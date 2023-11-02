New tutoring initiative to help with learning loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some East Baton Rouge Parish elementary schoolers are now getting free tutoring at school. This comes as we’re still trying to bounce back in areas of reading and math after the pandemic.

Victoria Smith’s third graders at Magnolia Woods Elementary School were just kindergarteners when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“It’s very hard to teach a kindergartner how to read virtually because you’re not there and you can’t see it,” said Smith. “Even teaching math, it was a struggle to teach kids virtually.”

Since then, Smith has been working to help students recover from learning loss in areas of reading and math. After Covid, just 38% of the state’s third graders were considered proficient in literacy. The Louisiana Department of Education said we’re just now getting back to pre-pandemic numbers and have moved up five places in state rankings, but State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley wants to do more.

“We are moving up in those national rankings but being 41st or 42nd now is not good enough,” said Brumley.

Brumley believes High-Dosage Tutoring could be the solution. It’s an online tutoring program from the national non-profit Accelerate. Students that are not considered proficient in math or reading will now be put into small groups three times a week for a virtual tutoring session.

“They love all their little personal tutors that come on and they work with them on like specific passages like picking out words and talk to them about what they mean,” said Smith.

East Baton Rouge Schools are among the first in state to receive High-Dosage Tutoring through Louisiana’s $1 million States Leading Recovery grant. Superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Dr. Sito Narcisse believes offering free tutoring during the school day will help close any lingering learning gaps.

“It’s not only about remediation, it’s also about acceleration and the more we give our kids the opportunities and access to get better with their needs, the faster they learn and the better they do overall,” said Narcisse.

Giving students extra support in what Mrs. Smith is already teaching them.

“Any exposure will help them. Reading in general will help them,” said Smith. “I think having their own personal tutors will greatly improve their literacy and I think getting to talk to somebody other than Mrs. Smith all day is a fun way for them to continue to learn.”

High-Dosage Tutoring will now be offered at Magnolia Woods, Glen Oaks Park, Twin Oaks and River Oaks Elementary Schools. However, Dr. Narcisse plans to expand the program to all schools across the district.

Other parishes participating in the initial pilot program are Lincoln Parish Schools, Natchitoches Parish Schools and St. John the Baptist Parish Schools.

