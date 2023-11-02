Missing woman last seen on Halloween, police say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking the public for help searching for a missing woman.

According to police, Jolisa Perkins, 30, was last seen on Tuesday, October 31. She is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing around 170 pounds.

Police say the car that Perkins was driving was found on Spillman Road, near Hwy 61 in West Feliciana Parish.

She may have been headed toward the Woodville, Mississippi area, according to police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393 or Detective Anderson at 225-433-4433.

