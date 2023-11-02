LSP breaks ground on their new crime lab

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After three years of talks and collecting the money needed, Governor John Bel Edwards and State Police Colonel Lamar Davis were finally able to break ground on their new top of the line crime lab.

“The men and women of the crime lab and the Department of Public Safety do phenomenal work. And often times, as a support element to them, we want to make sure that they have the necessary tools to perform that work,” said Davis.

The new facility will replace the one that’s been around for about four decades. The last major renovation to the lab was more than 15 years ago. With the backlog in case work along with the nearly 16,000 new cases this year alone, Col. Davis and Governor Edwards say it’s become a lot harder to get ahead of the curve with an outdated and undersized facility.

“It takes more personnel, it takes more equipment, it takes different types of equipment, and you have to have a facility that’s flexible but also innovative. And that allows us to really solve these crimes for today and into the future,” added Davis.

But it will not just be for state police alone. At least 200 agencies across the state submit evidence to the LSP crime lab in addition to their own investigations.

“And so, they’re gathering, processing, and analyzing that evidence really for most of the agencies in the state. That’s why this is so important,” said Governor Edwards.

That evidence will often determine whether someone is innocent or guilty in a case.

“We want to eliminate as much as we can the possibility that people are wrongfully convicted of crime. And a lot of the work that they do isn’t just to figure out who the suspect is but to figure out who it isn’t and so that’s important as well,” Edwards continued.

It’s anticipated the project will take upward of three years to complete and is estimated to cost somewhere in the ballpark of $100 million.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.