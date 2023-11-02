Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Ben Wilkerson

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU center Ben Wilkerson played a large role in the Tigers’ success and rise to power in the early 2000s ′s, as the program won the 2003 BCS national championship and two SEC titles under head coach Nick Saban.

Wilkerson was honored with the Rimington Award during his collegiate days, which goes to the top center in the country.

Wilkerson then played four seasons in the NFL, before embarking on a coaching career that currently places him with the New York Jets as an assistant offensive line coach.

In this visit, Wilkerson reflects on the many great memories he made at LSU while looking ahead to the Tigers and Tide in Tuscaloosa.

