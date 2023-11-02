Facebook
Firefighters battle blaze at old Glen Oaks Middle School building

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a fire at the old Glen Oaks Middle School building on Thursday morning, Nov. 2.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a fire at the old Glen Oaks Middle School building on Thursday morning, Nov. 2.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a fire at a vacant Baton Rouge area school on Thursday morning, Nov. 2.

According to the fire department, firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at 5300 Monarch Avenue, which is the old Glen Oaks Middle School that is now vacant.

Firefighters ask that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

