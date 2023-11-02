Firefighters battle blaze at old Glen Oaks Middle School building
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a fire at a vacant Baton Rouge area school on Thursday morning, Nov. 2.
According to the fire department, firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at 5300 Monarch Avenue, which is the old Glen Oaks Middle School that is now vacant.
Firefighters ask that people avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
