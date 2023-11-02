Facebook
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to hold warrant resolution clinic this upcoming weekend

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council joins forces with the different courts to hold a warrant resolution clinic on Saturday, November 4.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council joins forces with the different courts to hold a warrant resolution clinic on Saturday, November 4.

Participating courts include the Baton Rouge City Court, 19th Judicial District Court, East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court, and Baker City Court.

“These warrants affect people in getting their driver’s license, in getting jobs, in anything they do,” Genevieve Altazin said, Traffic Court Coordinator at the 19th JDC.

The 19th JDC will not consider criminal warrants for a recall.

“We want to handle the nature of the ticket. We want to hold you accountable for that and make sure you are resolving the matters and then you can avoid jail,” Chief Judge Don Johnson said.

Chief Judge Don Johnson says missing a court date should not be taken lightly, and people who have done that should use this opportunity to clear that up.

Registration for the clinic will start at 9 a.m. and go on until 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 .

COURTS INVOVLED & SERVICES OFFERED:

  • Baton Rouge City Court: Traffic and Criminal Warrants (225) 389-5278
  • 19th JDC: Traffic Warrants (225) 389-4761 option 6
  • EBR Juvenile Court: Traffic, Delinquency, FINS, and Expungement Motions (225) 354-1250
  • Baker City Court: Traffic and Criminal Warrants (225) 778-1866

Click here to report a typo.

