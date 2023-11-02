Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Fugitive wanted for domestic abuse

Patrick Lewis
Patrick Lewis(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a fugitive wanted on several charges.

According to EBRSO, Patrick Lewis, 28, is wanted on charges of:

  • Domestic abuse battery - dangerous weapons
  • Violations of protective orders

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 150 lbs. Deputies added he has black hair and brown eyes.

Patrick Lewis
Patrick Lewis(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

If you have information on Lewis’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit them online at www.crimestoppers225.com.

