Crews respond to large trash fire involving old vehicles
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished a fire in Baton Rouge Thursday, Nov. 2.
A spokesman with BRFD confirmed crews responded to a large trash fire in the 3800 block of Victoria Drive near Airline Highway just before 6 a.m.
Several old vehicles also caught fire, according to officials.
The fire has been contained and a fire investigator is on the way to the scene.
There is no word on how the fire started.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
