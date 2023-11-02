Crews respond to large trash fire involving old vehicles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished a fire in Baton Rouge Thursday, Nov. 2.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed crews responded to a large trash fire in the 3800 block of Victoria Drive near Airline Highway just before 6 a.m.

Several old vehicles also caught fire, according to officials.

The fire has been contained and a fire investigator is on the way to the scene.

There is no word on how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

