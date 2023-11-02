Could El Niño finally end our drought this winter?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drought relief might finally arrive for Louisiana and much of the Deep South this winter. That is one of the headlines from the recently released Winter Outlook produced by the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC). The potential savior for a rain-starved region? An oceanic phenomenon known as El Niño.

What is El Niño?

El Niño is an oceanic phenomenon characterized by warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. During the ‘normal’ state of things, easterly trade winds pile warm water up in the western Pacific while cooler water rises to the surface (upwells) in the eastern Pacific. Periodically, those trade winds slacken, causing a reversal of the ‘normal’ pattern that results in warm water accumulating from the central Pacific to the western coast of South America.

Sea surface temperature anomalies as of November 2, 2023. Warmer-than-normal waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific are indicative of an ongoing El Niño event. (WAFB)

The phrase El Niño means ‘Little Boy’ or ‘Christ Child’ in Spanish. It is the latter interpretation that was originally used by Peruvian anglers to refer to a current of warmer water that they noticed would periodically show up around Christmas.

How does El Niño influence our weather?

You may be wondering what water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean have to do with winter weather in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast. The regional change in sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean during El Niño events modifies atmospheric patterns and circulations globally.

One of the primary ways that El Niño impacts our local weather is through an enhancement of the southern, or subtropical, jet stream. A more active subtropical jet stream translates into more frequent storm systems traversing the southern United States, including here along the Gulf Coast. And, in short, more storm systems translate into more rainfall (precipitation) in our part of the world.

On the map below, note the band of stronger-than-average winds (in red), representative of the subtropical jet stream, extending from the Pacific across the Gulf of Mexico. The pattern on the map represents what has been observed during some of the stronger El Niño events over the last 70 years.

Composite zonal wind anomalies at 250mb during moderate to strong El Niño events. The red shading extending from the Pacific across the Gulf of Mexico is indicative of an enhanced subtropical jet stream. (Steve Caparotta/WAFB)

The outlook for this winter

Most model guidance suggests that the ongoing El Niño event will continue to strengthen as we head into winter. The CPC forecast leans toward a ‘strong’ El Niño and even indicated a 3-in-10 chance that it could rival historically strong events that occurred in the winters of 1997-98 and 2015-16. With that in mind, the CPC outlook shows a precipitation pattern that is typical of El Niño winters, particularly some of the stronger events. Much of the southern and southeastern United States, including the northern Gulf Coast, is shown to have increased odds of a wetter-than-normal winter.

Winter (Dec-Feb) precipitation outlook via NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The outlook suggests good chances of above-normal precipitation along the Gulf Coast into the Southeast (WAFB)

You can see that the CPC outlook for this winter matches up pretty well with the precipitation pattern observed during past El Niño events. The map below essentially shows the average precipitation anomalies, or difference from normal, for moderate to strong El Niño years. Shades of green indicate where precipitation was above normal.

Composite precipitation anomalies during moderate to strong El Niño events. Historically, moderate to strong El Niño events have most often produced above-normal winter precipitation locally (Steve Caparotta/WAFB)

Historically, moderate to strong El Niño events have often produced some very wet winters in south Louisiana. In fact, 4 of the 6 wettest winters in Baton Rouge since 1950 have occurred during El Niño events.

Wettest winters (Dec-Feb) in Baton Rouge since 1950. Note that 4 of the 6 wettest have occurred during El Niño events. (WAFB)

It is important to note, however, that the current El Niño does not guarantee that we will receive drought-busting rains this winter. While there have been examples of very wet El Niño winters locally, like 1982-83, there have also been winters like 1987-88 where precipitation was near-normal to below-normal.

Precipitation anomalies for the winters of 1982-83 (left) and 1987-88 (right). Note that precipitation was well above normal locally during the 1982-83 El Niño event, but near to slightly below normal for the 1987-88 event. (Steve Caparotta/WAFB)

The winter temperature outlook from CPC indicates equal chances of above-normal, near-normal, or below-normal temperatures. In other words, CPC forecasters don’t see a clear signal that our winter temperatures will trend in any particular direction.

Winter (Dec-Feb) temperature outlook via NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The outlook indicates equal chances locally for above-normal, near-normal, or below-normal temperatures (WAFB)

That’s an interesting take because El Niño most often favors cooler-than-normal winters in our part of the world. In fact, you can see on the map below that historically most of the southern half of the U.S. has tended to experience cooler-than-normal temperatures during El Niño winters.

Composite surface temperature anomalies during moderate to strong El Niño events. Historically, moderate to strong El Niño events have most often produced cooler-than-normal winter temperatures locally. (Steve Caparotta/WAFB)

Closing Thoughts

With more than two-thirds of Louisiana and just about all of our viewing area classified under ‘exceptional’ drought as of early November, a significant change is needed in our weather pattern to end the drought. Baton Rouge has now seen 6 straight months of below-normal rainfall and much of our region remains under burn bans due to the dry weather and ongoing fire threat. El Niño is the type of climate pattern that is capable of delivering drought-busting rains, but it is not guaranteed. The odds, though, are tilted in our favor for an increase in rainfall/precipitation in the months ahead. We will be keeping our fingers crossed that we start to see an uptick in rainfall in the next month or so.

