Contact 9: Woman dealing with illegal dumping dilemma

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several signs reading ‘No Dumping’ and ‘Private Property – No Trespassing’ line the front of Linda Maloney’s yard in Scotlandville. The lot is clean now, but Maloney said it’s been a target of illegal dumping.

“Tires, wood, and sheetrock, old furniture pieces,” said Maloney. “It’s like a neighborhood area dumping spot.”

Numbers from the City-Parish show 506 properties were taken to court for blight-related violations so far this year. (WAFB)

Maloney said it’s happened several times over the past few years. The City of Baton Rouge has taken her to court for violating the blight code.

Maloney said the illegal dumping cost her more than $1,200 with clean-up and court costs.

The City-Parish said in a statement, “We sympathize with property owners who are affected by illegal dumping, but we must also take into consideration the quality of life of their neighbors who contacted City-Parish about the blight violation.”

Numbers from the City-Parish show 506 properties were taken to court for blight-related violations so far this year. Court costs and fines totaled $198,775.

On average, the city gives property owners ten extra days to clear their violation.

The city’s Office of Community Development does have a program to help develop vacant lots to prevent illegal dumping.

Maloney said she’s trying to find the money to put up cameras and reinforce her fence. Until then, she’s worried about the illegal dumping piling up more fines.

“It’s depressing. It’s sad. It’s terrible. It’s almost like a penalty, like I shouldn’t own it.

The fear of more violations has Maloney thinking about dumping her family’s property on someone else.

The City of Baton Rouge Office of Community Development can be reached at 225-389-3039.

