Britney Spears’ childhood home hits the market

KENTWOOD, LA (WVUE) - The childhood home of Britney Spears is now on the market.
This 1.87-acre estate includes a 2,300 sq ft residence complete with the original dance studio where the star’s career began.
The house offers a quiet setting and comes with furnishings from Spears’ early life, adding to its authenticity as a piece of music history. Owning this property is not just about the space but about the connection to Spears’ legacy.
Listed at $1.2 million, the home presents an opportunity to own a unique part of entertainment history.
For those interested in this rare offer, details and viewings can be arranged through the estate agent.
