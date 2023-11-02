Baton Rouge doctor accused of owing $1.6 million in taxes convicted of tax evasion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federal jury unanimously convicted a Baton Rouge area physician of tax evasion committed over the course of 10 years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr.’s Office announced on Nov. 2 that Dr. Melissa Rose Barrett, 49, of Baton Rouge, La. and Clive, Iowa, was found guilty of one count of tax evasion after a seven-day trial before U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson.

RELATED: Doctor accused of owing $1.6 million in taxes, indictment says

Evidence presented at trial showed Barrett, who owned and operated Stat Care Clinics, LLC (d/b/a Central Stat Care), owed significant taxes totaling approximately $1.6 million, excluding interest and penalties, for tax years 2007 through 2017, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Officials said Barrett took various steps to evade paying outstanding tax liability, including underreporting income to the IRS and inaccurately detailing her assets; accumulating and concealing cash in a safe instead of depositing it in the bank; and purchasing over $6.7 million of real estate and personal property in the names of nominees, including a home, boat, airplane, thousands of acres of farmland, and hunting land.

The IRS notified her multiple times through various ways about the taxes owed, officials confirmed.

Barrett faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, as well as supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.