2023 Veterans Day events in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The greater Baton Rouge community and surrounding areas are honoring veterans with a variety of events this year leading up to Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Redstick Veterans Week

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs is collaborating with community-based organizations to launch the second annual RedStick Veterans Week on Nov. 4-11. This week-long celebration is themed “Warriors of the Past to the Present,” and it will shine a spotlight on veterans’ remarkable achievements, unwavering courage, and selfless dedication, as well as express profound gratitude for their sacrifices through an array of community events.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023: Flag folding and presentation of flags for proper retirement will be from 9 a.m. until noon at Baton Rouge City Hall Lawn, 222 St. Louis Street.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 : Prayer Brunch will be from 10 a.m. until noon at Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge, and it includes cycling with Geaux Ride, Yoga with Baton Rouge General, Art Gallery viewing with Capitol Park Museum, and Paint Vibes with Josh White. Organizers are asking attendees to bring and donate unopened toys for Toys 4 Tots.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023: Mayoral press conference declaring Veteran Month at 10 a.m. on the Mississippi River Levee at U.S.S. Kidd.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023: Red Stick Veterans Week kicks off at 10 a.m. at Rhorer Plaza and Galvez Stage. The program celebrates veterans, their families, and their service. Organizers say the event is designed to teach youth about service and veterans plus to build esprit de corps amongst veterans and family members. MC is Lamont Cole, Mayor Pro Tem. Organizers are asking attendees to bring and donate unopened toys for Toys 4 Tots.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023: A Veterans’ month recognition event is happening at 3:30 p.m. at Metropolitan Council Chambers, City Hall, 222 St. Louis Street.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023: Mayor’s Veterans Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. at Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard. Mayor’s Veterans Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. at Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard. Click here for registration details.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023: The 248th United States Marine Corps Birthday Ball starts at 5:30 p.m. in the S.U. Cotillion Ballroom. This is a ticketed event.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023: Devil Dawg Dash 5K, Jaguar Battle Run, and Commander’s Cup Competition are happening at L’Auberge Hotel. This is a day of fun activities and celebrations with musical guests, DJs, and prizes.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023: A Block Party is happening at A.W. Mumford Stadium with a pre-game concert at The Tony Clayton Plaza. This is a free day of fun activities and celebrations with musical guests The Michael Foster Project, DJs, and prizes. Organizers are asking attendees to bring and donate unopened toys for Toys 4 Tots.

Parades

Saturday, Nov. 11: The City of Walker is holding its The City of Walker is holding its veterans parade with American-themed cars and floats on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The parade lineup begins in the Walker High School parking lot on the Burgess Avenue side. It follows Burgess Avenue, turns right on 447 South, and then turns right on Florida Blvd, ending at the Walker High School. Veterans and their spouses will receive a free meal from Swamp Donkeys Catering served by area churches.

Additional Veterans Day events can be submitted here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.