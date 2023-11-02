14-year-old found with weapon at middle school, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old was found in possession of a weapon at Glasgow Middle School, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the EBRSO School Drug Task Force responded to the middle school around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. about the 7th grader in possession of a gun.

The weapon was discovered in a backpack during a random search officials said.

EBRSO states the student was charged with an illegal carry of a firearm on school property and firearm firearm free zone and booked into Juvenile Detention.

No threats were made.

