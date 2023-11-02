Facebook
1 injured in shooting in Zachary, officials say

Zachary shooting on Westfield Ave.
Zachary shooting on Westfield Ave.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department responded to a reported shooting off Westfield Avenue.

Officials state that the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Westfield Avenue.

One person was injured and has been transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition according to officials.

Chief Darryl Lawrence stated that they have a possible suspect/person of interest in custody.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

