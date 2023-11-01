Facebook
Woman’s Hospital looking for participants to help with new study

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Researchers at the Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge are conducting a new study to prevent type two diabetes in women with the Ozempic medication. It’s called the Sweet Study.

“What we’ve realized is that it didn’t go away and that in fact many of these women, 1 years, 5 years, 10 years, all started developing type two diabetes,” Karen Elkind Hirsch said, the Director of Research at Woman’s Hospital.

Ozempic is commonly known for its work to help with weight-loss and diabetes.

The medication mimics a hormone in the human body that slows down the digestive system and makes people feel full longer.

The special ingredient in ozempic is semaglutide, and that is what researchers are hoping will stop gestational diabetes before it progresses to type 2 diabetes.

Applicant requirements for the SWEET Study include women with a history of gestational diabetes in the last ten years who are not menopausal and have pre-diabetes. Researchers expect the study to last for eight months with compensation of up to $1,000.

Click here to apply.   https://redcap.womans.org/surveys/?s=WHF3RKPLRT

