Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Voice assistant devices can lead you to a scam, BBB says

The Better Business Bureau said you could end up talking to a representative of a company that is really a scammer.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new warning about letting your smart devices like your Google Home, Alexa, or Siri find a business phone number and dial it for you.

The Better Business Bureau said you could end up talking to a representative of a company that is really a scammer.

You’ll know it’s a scam if they say you have to pay by wire transfer or a prepaid debit card or they demand remote access to your computer.

How does it work?

The BBB said scammers can create fake customer service numbers and buy ads to move them to the top of the search results.

The BBB said scammers can create fake customer service numbers and buy ads to move them to the top of the search results.

It skews the algorithm that virtual assistants use to find numbers for you. They’ll unknowingly send you to a scam number.

“Before you use a smart device to find a place of business and a phone number it’s probably best to go to the company’s website and of course, you have to make sure you’re on the company’s website,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of the South Central La. BBB.

She recommends using credit cards to pay because it’s easier to dispute payments.

You can go to the bbb.org to report a scam.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
There is also a heavy police presence on Government Street near the Raising Cane’s where there...
BRPD officer arrested following deadly crash on Government Street
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Toledo police lights
Woman shot on Jackson Avenue in BR dies from injuries

Latest News

Parents, staff, students encouraged to come to ‘Listen and Learn Tour’ with EBR schools
Justin Dendy
Balloon release to honor 4-year-old drowning victim
CONSUMER REPORTS: Airplane etiquette
A balloon release will be held in Livingston Parish Wednesday, Nov. 1 in honor of a 4-year-old...
Balloon release to be held in honor of 4-year-old