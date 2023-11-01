Voice assistant devices can lead you to a scam, BBB says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new warning about letting your smart devices like your Google Home, Alexa, or Siri find a business phone number and dial it for you.

The Better Business Bureau said you could end up talking to a representative of a company that is really a scammer.

You’ll know it’s a scam if they say you have to pay by wire transfer or a prepaid debit card or they demand remote access to your computer.

How does it work?

The BBB said scammers can create fake customer service numbers and buy ads to move them to the top of the search results.

It skews the algorithm that virtual assistants use to find numbers for you. They’ll unknowingly send you to a scam number.

“Before you use a smart device to find a place of business and a phone number it’s probably best to go to the company’s website and of course, you have to make sure you’re on the company’s website,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of the South Central La. BBB.

She recommends using credit cards to pay because it’s easier to dispute payments.

You can go to the bbb.org to report a scam.

