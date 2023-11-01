SMART LIVING: How to get rid of pesky unwanted pests

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Pests are a growing problem in the United States, but there are ways to battle the unwanted house guests and protect your family.

The best way to get raccoons out of your house is to have a temporary door that allows them to go outside but prevents them from returning indoors. To keep raccoons out, make sure all entry points and small cracks around doors and windows are sealed. Use tight-fitting trash can lids. Meanwhile, sprinkling hot pepper around doors irritates a raccoon’s sense of smell and makes it much harder for the animal to locate food.

To get a bat out of your house, open all doors and windows so the animal can find an exit. Seal cracks in your chimney and attic. Spray peppermint, cinnamon, or eucalyptus in nesting areas and around the outside of your home. The same smells also help keep spiders out of the house.

If you have a skunk problem, experts suggest putting mild repellants, like kitty litter, near or inside a skunk’s den.

If you have a wasp problem, mix soap and water in a bottle and spray it on the nests. This concoction will block a wasp’s breathing pores, and it will die immediately.

The average American spends around $575 on pest control a year.

More than 40,000 people are hospitalized for rodents and insect bites every year, and insect stings cause about 90 deaths every year.

