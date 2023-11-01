Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: How to get rid of pesky unwanted pests

(KY3)
By Adahlia Thomas and Roque Correa
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Pests are a growing problem in the United States, but there are ways to battle the unwanted house guests and protect your family.

The best way to get raccoons out of your house is to have a temporary door that allows them to go outside but prevents them from returning indoors. To keep raccoons out, make sure all entry points and small cracks around doors and windows are sealed. Use tight-fitting trash can lids. Meanwhile, sprinkling hot pepper around doors irritates a raccoon’s sense of smell and makes it much harder for the animal to locate food.

To get a bat out of your house, open all doors and windows so the animal can find an exit. Seal cracks in your chimney and attic. Spray peppermint, cinnamon, or eucalyptus in nesting areas and around the outside of your home. The same smells also help keep spiders out of the house.

If you have a skunk problem, experts suggest putting mild repellants, like kitty litter, near or inside a skunk’s den.

If you have a wasp problem, mix soap and water in a bottle and spray it on the nests. This concoction will block a wasp’s breathing pores, and it will die immediately.

The average American spends around $575 on pest control a year.

More than 40,000 people are hospitalized for rodents and insect bites every year, and insect stings cause about 90 deaths every year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
There is also a heavy police presence on Government Street near the Raising Cane’s where there...
BRPD officer arrested following deadly crash on Government Street
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody
Daniel White
BRPD searching for suspect wanted for murder, considered armed & dangerous

Latest News

Ascension Parish Schools.
Ascension Strategic Planning Committee picks attendance zone map
CATS (generic).
CATS adding more disability friendly bus stops part of their All Stop Access Program
The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) is starting a new program called their All Stop Access...
CATS adding more disability friendly bus stops part of their All Stop Access Program
Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple says it’s a perfect recipe to get everyone together to...
Insurance Commissioner-elect calls for special session to fix insurance problem