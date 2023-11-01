School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A school bus driver in Jefferson Parish has resigned amid accusations that he struck and choked a Marrero Middle School student in a confrontation captured Monday (Oct. 30) on cellphone video, officials said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was employed by First Student, the school bus contractor hired by Jefferson Parish Schools. First Student told Fox 8 that it was aware of the incident and that the driver had resigned Tuesday.

Video taken by another student on the bus shows the driver shoving a student. The student tries to get out of his seat and the driver is seen pushing the student back and slapping or striking him on the head. The student shoves the bus driver, who then appears to pin the student against the bus window and allegedly choke him.

In the video, another student yells, “Get off of him.”

The student and the driver eventually walk toward the bus door before the video cuts off. It is unclear what led up to the incident.

A spokesperson for the bus company told Fox 8, “At First Student, we take our responsibility to provide a safe environment on our school buses very seriously. The interaction the driver had with the student was unacceptable. He has resigned. Given this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Jefferson Parish Schools also issued a statement, saying, “We are aware of an incident that occurred on Oct. 30 on the campus of Marrero Middle School between a First Student bus driver and a student. The bus driver is not a Jefferson Parish Schools employee. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and JP Schools will continue to facilitate a safe learning environment for all students and employees. We are cooperating with JPSO to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.”

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said no arrest has been made, but a spokesman said its Juvenile Division is still investigating the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.