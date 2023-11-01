Facebook
Two houses burning downtown; heavy smoke billowing

BRFD firefighters tackling two houses on fire in downtown Baton Rouge.
BRFD firefighters tackling two houses on fire in downtown Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton is also on scene talking to firefighters. She’s told everyone that was inside the houses got out ok. It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

The fire call came out just before noon Wednesday. Smoke can be seen billowing from the houses in photos shared by BRFD.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at 2 homes around noon Wednesday, Nov. 1.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at 2 homes around noon Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The City of Baton Rouge traffic incidents is reporting congestion in that area, likely caused by the number of fire trucks on scene.

WAFB reporter Gabriella Mercurio is also on scene talking to firefighters. She's told everyone that was inside the houses got out ok. It's still unclear what caused the fire.

BRFD firefighters tackling two houses on fire in downtown Baton Rouge.
BRFD firefighters tackling two houses on fire in downtown Baton Rouge.

