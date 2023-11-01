Two houses burning downtown; heavy smoke billowing
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The fire call came out just before noon Wednesday. Smoke can be seen billowing from the houses in photos shared by BRFD.
The City of Baton Rouge traffic incidents is reporting congestion in that area, likely caused by the number of fire trucks on scene.
WAFB reporter Gabriella Mercurio is also on scene talking to firefighters. She’s told everyone that was inside the houses got out ok.It’s still unclear what caused the fire.
