Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures forecast north of BR tomorrow morning

Jared Silverman provides the 9 a.m. weather update on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are not expected to get out of the 50°s today as cold air continues to move into South Louisiana. Breezy winds will make it feel even colder. Those winds will diminish as we move into the evening. That in combination with clear skies will allow evening temperatures to fall steadily. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for areas north of the I-10/12 corridor for early Thursday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1(WAFB)

Everyone in the local area needs to take care of people without reliable heat, pets, and sensitive vegetation. Patchy areas of frost will pop-up even for locations that don’t see freezing temperatures. The area hasn’t seen freezing temperatures since March.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1(WAFB)

If you are a cold weather fan, enjoy it while it lasts. Thursday afternoon starts another steady warming trend as the temperature roller coaster continues into November.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1(WAFB)

Afternoon highs will reach the 60°s Thursday, 70°s Friday, and 80°s by Sunday. Morning lows will also continue to climb, but light jackets might be in order through the weekend for early morning hours.

Daylight saving time will end early Sunday morning. Clocks will need to be rolled back one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. That means Saturday’s sunrise/sunset will be around 7:15 AM / 6:15 PM and Sunday’s will be 6:15 AM / 5:15 PM.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1(WAFB)

Throughout the temperature fluctuations, the local area stays dry. Moisture levels will stay low and with no fronts moving in our general direction, rain chances will remain 0% well into next week. Long-range weather models are not in agreement on when exactly our next cold front arrives.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
There is also a heavy police presence on Government Street near the Raising Cane’s where there...
BRPD officer arrested following deadly crash on Government Street
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Toledo police lights
Woman shot on Jackson Avenue in BR dies from injuries

Latest News

Jared Silverman provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Wednesday, November 1.
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Tuesday, Oct. 31.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Oct. 31
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Tuesday, Oct. 31.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Oct. 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 31
Cool and breezy for trick-or-treating