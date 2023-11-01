FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures forecast north of BR tomorrow morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are not expected to get out of the 50°s today as cold air continues to move into South Louisiana. Breezy winds will make it feel even colder. Those winds will diminish as we move into the evening. That in combination with clear skies will allow evening temperatures to fall steadily. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for areas north of the I-10/12 corridor for early Thursday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1 (WAFB)

Everyone in the local area needs to take care of people without reliable heat, pets, and sensitive vegetation. Patchy areas of frost will pop-up even for locations that don’t see freezing temperatures. The area hasn’t seen freezing temperatures since March.

If you are a cold weather fan, enjoy it while it lasts. Thursday afternoon starts another steady warming trend as the temperature roller coaster continues into November.

Afternoon highs will reach the 60°s Thursday, 70°s Friday, and 80°s by Sunday. Morning lows will also continue to climb, but light jackets might be in order through the weekend for early morning hours.

Daylight saving time will end early Sunday morning. Clocks will need to be rolled back one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. That means Saturday’s sunrise/sunset will be around 7:15 AM / 6:15 PM and Sunday’s will be 6:15 AM / 5:15 PM.

Throughout the temperature fluctuations, the local area stays dry. Moisture levels will stay low and with no fronts moving in our general direction, rain chances will remain 0% well into next week. Long-range weather models are not in agreement on when exactly our next cold front arrives.

