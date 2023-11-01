Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Drought, heat forces La. Christmas tree farm to skip 2023 holiday season

The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.(Christmas Town Christmas Farm/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Drought, dry weather conditions, and extreme heat over the summer have forced a Christmas tree farm in Tangipahoa Parish to shut down for the 2023 holiday season.

According to a Facebook post, Christmas Town Christmas Tree Farm in Kentwood, La. announced it will not have trees available for purchase this year.

The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.

Photos posted on social media show what appear to be several Christmas trees brown in color.

The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.(Christmas Town Christmas Farm/Facebook)
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.(Christmas Town Christmas Farm/Facebook)

The business added it hopes to have trees available for the 2024 Christmas season.

RELATED STORY
Burn ban reinstated in Tangipahoa Parish

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
There is also a heavy police presence on Government Street near the Raising Cane’s where there...
BRPD officer arrested following deadly crash on Government Street
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Toledo police lights
Woman shot on Jackson Avenue in BR dies from injuries

Latest News

LSU Litter Institue
New institute at LSU announced to help solve litter problem
Matt Williams provides your Wednesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 1
CONSUMER REPORTS: Airplane etiquette
File image of classroom
La. students earn record scores on AP tests