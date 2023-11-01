Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: Airplane etiquette

(Pixabay via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s no secret that air travel can test your patience, from crowded planes to overpriced mediocre snacks and food. But as unpleasant as it can be, following some basic common-sense rules can lessen the stress. So with holiday travel coming up, Consumer Reports unpacks the do’s and don’ts of flying etiquette that could make your next trip—and everyone else’s—more pleasant.

Flight delays, long security checks, and jam-packed planes make flying hard enough. Add in rude, inconsiderate passengers, and it’s a recipe for disaster. But being courteous can mean different things to different people.

To clear the air, Consumer Reports consulted with flight attendants and etiquette experts to come up with an essential guide of unspoken rules.

To begin: Middle seat passengers should have access to both armrests. It’s the only real estate they own, so let them get the consolation prize.

And what about reclining? You certainly have the right to, but before you do make sure you’re not inconveniencing the person behind you, who may have long legs. You can also politely ask if they mind if you recline.

Remember that you’re sharing a confined space with others. That means don’t hoard the overhead bins, wear headphones when using devices, avoid unpacking anything smelly (so no tuna salad sandwiches), and definitely, definitely keep your shoes on!

And what if a person wants to switch seats? It’s okay to say no if there’s a reason you chose that seat, like being next to a window so you can sleep. But be flexible if it’s an equal trade, say, an aisle seat one row back. And what if someone is kicking your chair? It’s okay to politely ask them to stop.

If disruptions do occur—someone gets angry or aggressive—Consumer Reports says it’s best not to take matters in your own hands. Tell a flight attendant, who is trained to handle those kinds of situations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
There is also a heavy police presence on Government Street near the Raising Cane’s where there...
BRPD officer arrested following deadly crash on Government Street
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Toledo police lights
Woman shot on Jackson Avenue in BR dies from injuries

Latest News

Parents, staff, students encouraged to come to ‘Listen and Learn Tour’ with EBR schools
Justin Dendy
Balloon release to honor 4-year-old drowning victim
Voice assistant devices can lead you to a scam, BBB says
A balloon release will be held in Livingston Parish Wednesday, Nov. 1 in honor of a 4-year-old...
Balloon release to be held in honor of 4-year-old