Coldest since March

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s this morning, which means this is the coldest start to our day, dating back to March 20th!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 1 (WAFB)

There are multiple watches/warnings in the area today, with a Red Flag Warning across the Baton Rouge area, a freeze warning up in McComb, and a Freeze Watch for tomorrow morning in the northern part of the viewing area.

Today will be sunny, chilly, and breezy with highs near 60.

Tonight will be even colder, with overnight lows in the mid 30s in the city, and a light freeze across our northern parishes.

We look to stay dry and sunny the next few days, right through this weekend, and there will be a significant warming trend.

In the extended, not much rain at all the next ten days, and we fall back with the clocks this weekend as well.

