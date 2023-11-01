CATS adding more disability friendly bus stops part of their All Stop Access Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) is starting a new program called their All Stop Access Program (ASAP), designed to add more disability-friendly bus stops.

Crews will install more firm and stable surfaces to accommodate people in wheelchairs and they will also do surface treatments to help guide blind riders.

“The groundbreaking of ADA-accessible bus stops is a testament to our dedication to accessibility. It underscores our commitment to making public transportation more welcoming and convenient for all members of our community,” said Theo Richards, Interim CEO. “We are thrilled about the positive impact this will have on our passengers’ livelihood.”

CATS hopes to complete all 1,500 bus stops in Baton Rouge and Baker over the next 10 years.

