Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD searching for suspect wanted for murder, considered armed & dangerous

Daniel White
Daniel White(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for murder.

BRPD is searching for Daniel White, 37, who is wanted for the alleged murder of Leticia Elliot, 39.

According to BRPD, White is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials state that White shot and killed Elliot during a domestic incident on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the 3100 block of Jackson Ave. Elliot died from her injuries on Monday, Oct. 30.

Anyone having information on White’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana
Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man killed in drive-by shooting Monday afternoon, police say

Latest News

After an Addis Police Officer crashed into high schoolers Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill during...
Changes for Addis Police Department almost a year after deadly pursuit
A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested after being involved in a deadly crash while...
BRPD officer arrested following deadly crash on Government Street
Two candidates are facing off in a runoff race to become Louisiana’s next Secretary of State.
2 candidates face tight race to become Louisiana next Secretary of State
Sidney Smith, owner of Haunted History Tours in the French Quarter, says Halloween weekend...
Excited Halloween revelers resurrect New Orleans’ fall economy