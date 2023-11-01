BRPD searching for suspect wanted for murder, considered armed & dangerous

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for murder.

BRPD is searching for Daniel White, 37, who is wanted for the alleged murder of Leticia Elliot, 39.

According to BRPD, White is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials state that White shot and killed Elliot during a domestic incident on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the 3100 block of Jackson Ave. Elliot died from her injuries on Monday, Oct. 30.

Anyone having information on White’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.