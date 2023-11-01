Facebook
BRPD chief delaying retirement as Mayor Broome continues search for his replacement

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is delaying his retirement from the department, according to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Chief Paul originally announced his retirement would be Friday, Nov. 3. He will remain as the chief until Mayor Broome has found his replacement.

Paul says he wants to support a thorough evaluation of candidates and a smooth transition to the next chief.

The Mayor’s Office released the following statement:

