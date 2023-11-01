BRPD chief delaying retirement as Mayor Broome continues search for his replacement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is delaying his retirement from the department, according to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Chief Paul originally announced his retirement would be Friday, Nov. 3. He will remain as the chief until Mayor Broome has found his replacement.

Paul says he wants to support a thorough evaluation of candidates and a smooth transition to the next chief.

The Mayor’s Office released the following statement:

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that Chief Murphy Paul will be extending his service at the Baton Rouge Police Department beyond his previously scheduled retirement date of November 3, 2023 to support a thorough evaluation of candidates and a smooth transition to the next appointed police chief. The deadline to appoint a new chief is 60 days after the seat is vacated.

