Balloon release to honor 4-year-old drowning victim

A balloon release will be held in Livingston Parish Wednesday, Nov. 1 in honor of a 4-year-old boy who drowned.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A balloon release will be held in Livingston Parish Wednesday, Nov. 1 in honor of a 4-year-old boy who drowned.

The child’s parents announced the release for Justin Dendy will begin at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Sports Complex in Denham Springs.

They’re asking anyone who’s lost a child to bring balloons to participate.

LPSO: 4-year-old boy dead after apparent drowning

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Meadow Lane in Watson after calls that a 4-year-old boy went missing.

Sheriff Jason Ard says deputies were assisted by family and neighbors in the Oak Hills subdivision with the search. The boy was later located unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool not far from his home.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

