Balloon release held in memory of 4-year-old drowning victim

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A balloon release was held in Livingston Parish Wednesday, Nov. 1 in honor of a 4-year-old boy who drowned.

The release for Justin Dendy was at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Sports Complex in Denham Springs, according to the child’s parents.

They asked anyone who lost a child to bring balloons to participate.

The child’s parents announced the release for Justin Dendy would be held at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Sports Complex in Denham Springs. (WAFB)

The child’s parents announced the release for Justin Dendy would be held at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Sports Complex in Denham Springs. (WAFB)

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Meadow Lane in Watson after calls that a 4-year-old boy went missing.

Sheriff Jason Ard says deputies were assisted by family and neighbors in the Oak Hills subdivision with the search. The boy was later located unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool not far from his home.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A balloon release will be held in Livingston Parish Wednesday, Nov. 1 in honor of a 4-year-old boy who drowned.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.