Balloon release held in memory of 4-year-old drowning victim

A balloon release was held in Livingston Parish Wednesday, Nov. 1 in honor of a 4-year-old boy who drowned.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A balloon release was held in Livingston Parish Wednesday, Nov. 1 in honor of a 4-year-old boy who drowned.

The release for Justin Dendy was at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Sports Complex in Denham Springs, according to the child’s parents.

They asked anyone who lost a child to bring balloons to participate.

The child’s parents announced the release for Justin Dendy would be held at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Sports Complex in Denham Springs.(WAFB)
The child’s parents announced the release for Justin Dendy would be held at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Sports Complex in Denham Springs.(WAFB)
RELATED STORY
LPSO: 4-year-old boy dead after apparent drowning

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Meadow Lane in Watson after calls that a 4-year-old boy went missing.

Sheriff Jason Ard says deputies were assisted by family and neighbors in the Oak Hills subdivision with the search. The boy was later located unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool not far from his home.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

