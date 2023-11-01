Facebook
Ascension Strategic Planning Committee picks attendance zone map

Ascension Parish Schools.
Ascension Parish Schools.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
The following is a release from Ascension Schools:

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School Board’s Strategic Planning Committee unanimously voted to recommend the proposed school attendance zone map SP 1 (Revised) for consideration by the full board.

The map SP1 (revised) will be placed on the Ascension Parish School Board’s meeting agenda on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

If the Board passes the agenda item on Nov. 7th, the new attendance zones will go into effect for the 2024-25 school year. To see the detailed proposed attendance zone map SP 1 for primary, middle, and high schools click here.

Please note, on June 6, 2023, the Ascension Parish School Board voted to allow current high school students who will be in the 10th, 11th, or 12th grades in 2024-25 an option to remain at their existing/original school (DTHS, EA, or STA) for the remainder of their time in high school if they can provide their own transportation. The Board decision specifically states all APSB students registered in grades K-9 will be appropriately reassigned to the school that aligns with the newly adopted attendance zone lines after the 2023-24 school year.

During tonight’s meeting, Board Members directed staff to look into the possibility of allowing choice for fifth-grade students and eighth-grade students. That may also be considered at the Nov. 7th meeting. We will keep you updated as this process moves forward.

We appreciate everyone who has remained engaged in this process.

