Woman shot on Jackson Avenue in BR dies from injuries

Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has died from injuries she suffered during a shooting in Baton Rouge late Sunday night, October 29, police said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jackson Avenue near North Acadian Thruway.

Police said the victim in the shooting, Leticia Elliott, 39, was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries on Monday, October 30.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, according to BRPD.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

