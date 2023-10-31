Woman shot on Jackson Avenue in BR dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has died from injuries she suffered during a shooting in Baton Rouge late Sunday night, October 29, police said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jackson Avenue near North Acadian Thruway.

Police said the victim in the shooting, Leticia Elliott, 39, was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries on Monday, October 30.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, according to BRPD.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.