Police give tips to stay safe on Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department wants to make sure everyone stays safe for Halloween.

Police said that while the holiday offers fun for everyone, there are dangers that people need to be aware of.

The following safety tips were released by BRPD:

Costume safety: Ensure costumes are made of flame-resistant materials. Make sure costumes fit well to prevent tripping or falling. Use reflective tape or stickers to increase visibility in the dark. Avoid masks that obstruct vision; opt for face paint or makeup instead.

Trick-or-treating safety: Accompany young children while trick-or-treating. Plan a safe route and stick to well-lit areas. Teach kids to look both ways before crossing streets and use crosswalks. Carry a flashlight or glow sticks for better visibility.

Candy inspection: Inspect all candy before consuming it. Discard any open or tampered packages. Avoid homemade treats unless you know the person who made them. Check for allergens if your child has food allergies.

Home safety: Keep your home well-lit and free of obstacles for trick-or-treaters. Secure pets in a separate room, so they don’t become stressed or escape. Avoid using open flames in decorations; use LED candles or lights instead.

Driving safety: Drive with extra caution on Halloween night as there will be many pedestrians. Slow down in residential areas and obey all traffic rules. Be especially alert between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., which is peak trick-or-treating time.

Teen safety: If your teenagers are going out on their own, establish a curfew and communication plan. Encourage them to stay in a group and not enter the homes of people they don’t know. Discuss the potential dangers of vandalism and pranks.

Emergency contacts: Ensure your children have an ID with contact information. Program emergency contact numbers into their phones. Discuss what to do in case they get lost.

Non-candy treats: Consider handing out non-food treats like stickers, small toys, or pencils to accommodate children with allergies.

Respect for others: Remind children to be respectful and considerate to neighbors and their property. Avoid pranks that can cause harm or damage.



